WWE Reveals Price And Details For New Club WWE Membership

WWE has announced the cost and details of its new subscription service, “Club WWE,” which is described as “The Ultimate Insider Membership Program.” This initiative was first introduced by WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena during the April 13th episode of Monday Night RAW.

The membership offers several benefits, including early access to event tickets, exclusive merchandise drops, a points-and-rewards system, a community forum, and additional bonus content.

Recently, WWE sent promotional materials to fans via its website, indicating that membership will cost $99 annually. Alternatively, fans can opt for a monthly payment of $8.25 when registering for the annual subscription.

Here are the full details:

“Club WWE Founding Member Preview opens this Friday, and here is everything included when you sign up.*

– FOUNDING MEMBER KIT: Get a package of unique and exclusive items made just for founding members.

– FIRST LOOK AT THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE: Be among the first fans to explore the Club digital experience before the full launch. See some sneak peaks of the new and exclusive content coming to Club WWE.

– BONUS POINTS: Founding Members earn bonus points from day one to get a head start on rewards.

– SUMMER SLAM TICKET OFFER: Founding Members get an exclusive ticket offer for SummerSlam. More details to come.

– Secure your spot. Membership is just $99 a year. That’s $8.25 per month when you sign up for a year.”