WWE Announces RAW And SmackDown Double TV Taping

The Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, recently announced on its Twitter (X) account that it will host a double taping of RAW and SmackDown on Friday, August 28th. While SmackDown will air at its usual timeslot on the USA Network, RAW will be taped after the Friday night show and will premiere on Netflix on Monday, August 31st.

Notably, the August 31st episode of RAW was originally scheduled to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the venue later announced that it will instead host the February 19th, 2027 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Additionally, WWE has canceled the September 4th taping of SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has not yet announced a new location for that show.