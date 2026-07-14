Cody Rhodes Names His Favorite Bloodline Entrance Theme

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with E! News at the premiere of Moana about several topics, including which member of the Bloodline he believes has the best entrance music.

Rhodes said, “Ah, I think you’d probably easily Jey, but then Roman’s hits in a really — I think the adult fan, he checks every box. It hits in this big, epic, orchestral way. And I think there’s a secret — the song is like the Shield song tweaked, or — I think. I don’t know the deets on it, but I do know that when it hits, it hits in you as well. Whereas Jey is more, ‘we’re all having a good time.’ There’s certain musics that when they hit, Randy’s, Punk’s, you get a sense of like, ‘Deep water here.’”

On his own theme song:

“I like ‘Kingdom’; I’ll say this though. I spend about 40 minutes if I’m closing the show doing the rounds at the end — I’ll spend as long as I possibly can out there. They don’t have to play ‘Kingdom’ over and over again, especially when the cameras are off. We could play anything. We could play licensed music. I do love Kingdom, though. If I ever went bad, no ‘Kingdom.’”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments below.

Cody Rhodes chatted with @enews about who in The Bloodline has the best entrance when going out to the ring. 👀 #WWE pic.twitter.com/TK9ZU8gke6 — USA Network (@USANetwork) July 13, 2026

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)