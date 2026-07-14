CM Punk Admits He Still Gets Nervous Before WWE Matches

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk appeared in a company video discussing various topics, including how he still gets nervous before matches and why that is a good thing.

Punk said, “After all this time, I’m 47 and I still get nervous. And to me, that’s a good thing. I have lived these once in a lifetime moments multiple times, and it’s not lost on me how special that is. And to me, like I — I love for these moments. You can’t be the best you can be unless you experience those situations, the high pressure stuff. I want the puck on my stick, game seven, overtime. I want the ball in my hand. I want to be the one that’s counted on to run plays. I am not scared of failing very publicly in the biggest of ways, because those are the moments where — man, its, fortune favors the bold, you know? And I am fortunate.”

On his love for the pro wrestling business:

“This is a special business to me, and I love it very much. And sometimes, I’ve been accused of taking it too seriously, and sometimes I’ve been accused of not taking it seriously enough. But my career has been so long that we can now look back on all of these moments. And I get to cherish that much more the ability to still be here at the highest level, in front of the best fans in the world to create more moments.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)