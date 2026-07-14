Lola Vice Credits AAA And Mr. Iguana For Her WWE Growth

WWE NXT star and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about various topics, including her partnership with Mr. Iguana.

Vice said, “Yes, that was — I actually won the Mixed Tag Championship before this one [NXT Women’s Championship], and that was my first championship with the WWE. So, that for me is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, and I’m grateful [to] Mr. Iguana. He’s helped me so much in my journey in lucha libre. Definitely, working in Triple A transformed me completely as a performer and I’m so grateful for those opportunities.”

On what it’s like working in AAA:

“It’s just completely different, but I was able to learn so much. And you know, Las Toxicas are very good, and they challenged me a lot. But every time I go there, I learn something new and I’m able to bring that to NXT, and somehow this crazy chaos I’m in works.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)