Backstage Reason Revealed For WWE’s RAW Glitch Effect

According to PWInsider.com, a “glitching” effect was added to a backstage segment from last week’s episode of WWE RAW featuring Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, and Sami Zayn. This effect was used to mask the fact that Rhodes was bleeding due to GUNTHER’s attack that opened the show.

GUNTHER’s assault on Rhodes prevented him from competing against Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship. As a result, CM Punk returned, challenged Zayn, and ultimately won the title.

WWE has previously censored blood during broadcasts, such as at Night of Champions when Bron Breakker suffered a head injury during his Steel Cage match with Seth Rollins. This blood was only censored in the Netflix replay, while it remained visible in the ESPN Unlimited replay. It’s important to note that Netflix airings and replays are rated TV-PG, while the ESPN Unlimited and Disney+ airings do not have a TV rating.