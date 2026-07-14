WWE Teases Possible Big Cass Return With Cryptic RAW Vignette

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW served as the go-home show for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. It featured a vignette with blurry archive footage of Big Cass, along with several fans wearing Enzo and Cass merchandise.

During the segment, a voiceover narrated, “What happens when the whole world calls you ‘Can’t Miss?’” What happens when the whole world is wrong?”

The video concluded with a silhouette of Cass alongside the date August 3rd. However, this clip was not uploaded to WWE’s Twitter (X) account. August 3rd marks the date of the RAW episode following WWE SummerSlam, which will be held at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Earlier this year, in late May, it was reported that WWE was interested in bringing back Enzo and Cass. Cass, who performed in AEW under the name Big Bill, reportedly submitted his notice to the company late last month.