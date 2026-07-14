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AJ Styles Says Kenny Omega Has No Reason To Leave AEW For WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles discussed on his podcast, Phenomenally Retro, whether he believes Kenny Omega will leave AEW for WWE.

Styles said, “Why? Why would you? I mean, he’s on the board when it comes to AEW. Uh, he’s put his heart and soul. It’s like me. Would we ever see AJ Styles in AEW? Why? Like, I like the company that I work for despite what everybody else thinks. My job is to do the best for the company that I’m working for.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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