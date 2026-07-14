AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales Update Ahead Of Kenny Omega Appearance

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to WrestleTix (as reported by the Wrestling Observer), the company has sold a total of 2,628 tickets so far, which is an increase of 396 since the last update. The report also noted that the cheapest available ticket costs $39.85. AEW last held a show at this arena on April 16th, drawing 3,181 fans.

AEW has announced a special segment featuring the newly crowned AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, for this Wednesday. Omega will celebrate his significant championship victory over MJF from last Wednesday. Additionally, there will be a Trios Match in which Mercedes Moné and the reigning Women’s World Tag Team Champions, The Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will face off against Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan.

Andrade El Idolo will also be in action, as he is set to battle Jake Doyle from The Don Callis Family. If Andrade wins this match, he will earn a future shot at Mark Davis’ AEW National Championship.