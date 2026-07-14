Will Ospreay Says Winning AEW World Title At Wembley Would Be Historic

AEW star Will Ospreay spoke with Gaming Bible about various topics, including what it means to fulfill his childhood dream by competing for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In: London, held at Wembley Stadium.

Ospreay said, “Honestly, it’s so hard to put into words. So I tell people the story of when I was a 14-year-old kid, when my mum and dad bought me a wrestling ring to put in my back garden. Mainly because I was a little troublemaker, at that age where I grew up, it was a natural thing to find yourself in trouble. My mum and dad thought that the best way to keep me off the streets and keep me home was to keep my passion burning alive, and put a wrestling ring in our back garden. I always remember in school, every boy wanted to be a football player. But I just wanted to be a professional wrestler, and people laughed at me. Now, being the age that I’m at now, where I’ve wrestled in front of 40,000 people in the Tokyo Dome, nearly 80,000 people in Wembley Stadium, I’ve got to dip my toes into so many amazing moments in wrestling. Now I get to return to Wembley Stadium. I’m fighting for a piece of history that no one else in the world can say that they’ve done. Being the first Englishman to win a World Championship on home soil is such a huge thing that I could never even dream of.”

On being grateful for the match:

“It’s a feeling that I struggle to put into words, of how special it feels to be in this position and fighting for that prize. I am grateful, man. I’m so grateful. To be able to influence a new generation coming through and to give hope to anyone who was ever told that they’re not going to be able to fulfil their dreams because of where they’re from. I wasn’t an academic kid; I just had a belief in my stomach that pro wrestling was going to pay off one day. And next month, I’ll be in Wembley Stadium fighting for the most important prize in pro wrestling. I hope I can just walk away as the first Englishman to ever do it.”

On his love for Assassin’s Creed:

“My introduction to the series was Revelations. So I played that, fell in love with the older version of Ezio after he’s been through some wars. I hadn’t played the games before. So it was really cool to play that first and then the preludes to find out how Revelations came to be and how Ezio got to that situation. That’s my earliest memory, I had such an awakening in my brain to be like, ‘Oh, I can move like this character, and that’s why I started incorporating parkour into my move-set in pro wrestling.”

On Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag:

“It’s one of my favourite games for the storyline and the character. Ezio is my OG and is the sole reason why I fell in love with the franchise. But getting to play as Edward, and now seeing the graphics updated in this remake, it just reaffirmed to me that he’s one of the coolest assassins. I’ve been playing Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, the graphics update, the gameplay improvements, and reliving some of those nostalgia pops from the original game. It’s amazing to see how far this modernised version of the game has come.”

On which game he would want to get a remake:

“Ohh, that’s a good one. Can I make improvements, as well? A lot of people didn’t like Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, but I love it. Especially as it’s set in London, so close to my home. If I were able to modernise it for today, not only with its graphics, but also the parkour, combat and abilities. I would love to see that. Also, because I love Assassin’s Creed Revelations so much, I’d have to go with that, along with the whole Ezio trilogy. Oh, and Assassin’s Creed III.”

On the potential for a new Assassin’s Creed-themed entrance:

“Maybe not next month at Wembley, just because we had two real stellar entrances on both All In shows in 2023 and 2024, I don’t want to oversaturate it. If we were to do it again, some strings will need to be pulled, and I do have something in my back pocket related to Black Flag, but I’m saving that for further down the line.”