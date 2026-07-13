AEW Full Gear 2026 Officially Headed To Phoenix

AEW has officially announced the date and location for Full Gear 2026, with this year’s pay-per-view set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona.

The promotion confirmed that Full Gear will be held on Saturday, November 14 at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The event marks a change of scenery for one of AEW’s signature pay-per-views. Full Gear has been a staple of the company’s annual calendar since 2019 and has been held in Newark, New Jersey for three of the last four years before making the move to Phoenix.

The announcement also further rounds out AEW’s remaining 2026 pay-per-view schedule:

July 26: Redemption – Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec)

August 30: All In – Wembley Stadium (London, England)

September 26: All Out – NOW Arena (Hoffman Estates, Illinois)

November 14: Full Gear – Mortgage Matchup Center (Phoenix, Arizona)

AEW also announced ticket sale information for the event. An AEW VIP pre-sale will begin on July 21, followed by a general pre-sale running from July 23 through July 26.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 27, at 12:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. MT).