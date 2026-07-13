Kyle Fletcher Addresses AEW Injury Scare

AEW star Kyle Fletcher has assured fans that he did not suffer an injury during the July 2 taping of AEW Collision, explaining that his frightening condition after the match was caused by exhaustion and dehydration.

Concerns arose after Fletcher appeared to require medical attention immediately following his match, leading to speculation that he may have been injured.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, Fletcher explained what actually happened. “So, what happened was, literally as soon as the match finished, I started—you know that feeling when you’re dry heaving because you don’t have anything left in your stomach, and then you just start getting that reflux?”

Fletcher said he tried to avoid drawing attention to himself after leaving the ring. “So I rolled out of the ring and tried to hide myself under the apron. I think someone got a video of that, which is lovely. Thanks so much for that.”

He was then taken to the medical area, where staff worked to cool him down. “They got me over to the doctor’s area, and it was the same thing again. I was on all fours while they poured water over my head, trying to cool me down.”

Fortunately, Fletcher confirmed that he had not suffered an in-ring injury. Instead, doctors determined his body had simply been pushed too far. “But yeah, I wasn’t hurt. Speaking to the doctors afterward, it turned out to be an accumulation of stress, fatigue, not eating enough, not drinking enough throughout the day, and everything else.”

“It was a combination of all those things that just made my body react that way.”

The update should come as welcome news for AEW fans, as Fletcher confirmed the incident was not injury-related and instead the result of exhaustion and dehydration.