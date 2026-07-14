Logan Paul Reacts To Maxxine Dupri Joining The Vision

WWE star and member of The Vision, Logan Paul, shared his reaction in a recent vlog to the surprising events surrounding Maxxine Dupri’s heel turn and her joining the group.

Paul said, “We got the belts back; the Vision has the belts back, plus it looks like we got a new addition. I may have heard some rumblings. I didn’t know they were gonna play tonsil hockey. It’s a crazy industry; sometimes you don’t f***ing know what the hell is going on. Anyway, welcome Maxxine Dupri to the Vision. We think you make a great addition.”

Last week’s episode of RAW featured Bron Breakker and Austin Theory challenging The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship. In the final moments of the match, Angelo Dawkins obtained the brass knuckles that Logan Paul had given to his teammates.

However, before he could use them against Theory, Dupri entered the ring and delivered a low blow to Dawkins. This allowed Theory to secure the pinfall victory and reclaim the World Tag Team Championship for The Vision. After the match, Dupri and Theory shared a passionate kiss, solidifying Dupri’s partnership with the group.

You can check out Paul’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)