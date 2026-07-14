Cody Rhodes To Interview Tom Brady At Fanatics Fest

WWE announced during Monday Night RAW that former Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will interview NFL legend Tom Brady. This live recording of his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, will take place on Thursday, July 16th, at the Fanatics Fest NYC convention.

The announcement reads, “QB1 meets QB1 THIS THURSDAY at @FanaticsFest

@CodyRhodes | @TomBrady”

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in 2022 and is now an NFL commentator for CBS Sports. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and holds the NFL record for the most categories. Although he was in talks to appear at WrestleMania 42, it ultimately did not take place.

Fanatics Fest will be held at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, from July 16th to 19th. Several WWE talents are scheduled to appear at the convention.