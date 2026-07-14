Penta Teases Future Lucha Brothers Reunion In WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta spoke with the Dallas Morning News about several topics, including how his time with the company has met his expectations so far.

Penta said, “Bro. This is a good question. Because now I think with more experience, I feel like (a) real luchador that’s inspiring the new generation right now. Because when you come to WWE, everything changes (in) your life, professional life and personal life. Yeah, more responsibilities, of course, but in the same time, you have the opportunity to touch more hearts around the world. That’s why Penta always stays preparing every day, every single day. I push my mind and my body to the limit (to) get the best result in my life, and at the same time, inspire new generations and new people, even in the real life.”

On the WWE and AAA partnership:

“I think it’s a good deal between AAA and WWE because now everyone in Mexico, all luchadores in Mexico, has a big opportunity (to) come to WWE. So now, it’s more easy because now it is a bridge between both companies, you know? For example, for me, it was like 20 years, hard work every single day to come to WWE — now, it’s more easy for others because the times change. But the more important thing is everyone there is perfect, everyone there is like different than years ago. … I think it’s a good change for the business right now.”

On the possibility of a Lucha Brothers reunion:

“Definitely, definitely. I expect that. Because I know in my heart, at some point, the Lucha Bros. come together again. When? I don’t know exactly, but (for) now, I’ll enjoy this this kind of season in my life, in my career, in singles. My brother, too. Now he is champion, I am champion. Now we’ve started building in different ways. But the most important thing is, I promise you, one time in some point the Lucha Bros. will be back.”