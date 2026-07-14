Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced the updated lineup for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

Bayley will face Lyra Valkyria in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige, who will defend their titles against the team of Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley). Additionally, Danhausen will take on JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day in a No Disqualification match.

Also making appearances will be The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and Jalen Brunson. In a highly anticipated tag team match, Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will battle against “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 18th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.