AJ Styles Reveals He’s Now Licensed To Officiate Weddings

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has added an unexpected title to his résumé, revealing that he is now licensed to officiate weddings and is preparing to preside over his first ceremony.

Speaking on his podcast, Styles shared that one of his closest friends asked him to officiate his daughter’s wedding, an opportunity he was happy to accept despite having no prior experience.

“I can marry people now. So, one of my buddies, one of my best friends that I went to college with—we’ve been close ever since then. His daughter’s getting married, right? And she needed somebody to marry them. Here I go. I’m going to do it. I’m going to be the guy.

I’d love to tell you how hard it is to be able to marry people, but as far as getting your license, or whatever it is that you get, it’s just filling it out and doing it.”

While Styles is officially qualified to perform the ceremony, he admitted he’s doing his homework before taking on the responsibility.

“So, I’ve got two weddings that I’m going to see before I actually do the one that I’m doing here. So, I’m going to make sure I get all my words correct and everything like that. I have no idea. I’m going to have to watch videotapes on how to do this stuff and what to say. I’m sure there’s… I don’t know. Surely I can figure it out.”

Despite the nerves that come with officiating a wedding for the first time, Styles joked that speaking in front of a smaller crowd shouldn’t be too intimidating given his years performing in packed arenas around the world.

“I don’t know how many people are going to be there, but I’m sure it’s not 10,000 people. I’ve been able to speak in front of that many people before, so I think it’ll be okay.”

Although Styles has spent decades entertaining thousands of fans inside wrestling arenas, he’ll soon be stepping into a very different role as he prepares to officiate one of the biggest moments in a close friend’s family.