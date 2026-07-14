Michin Confirms Divorce From Keith Lee

WWE’s Michin has publicly confirmed that she and former WWE star Keith Lee are divorced.

The confirmation came in the comments section of a recent TikTok post, where fans were discussing the longtime couple’s relationship status. After one user claimed the two were still together, Michin responded with a brief but definitive reply.

“We are not.”

When another commenter described the pair as separated, Michin offered further clarification with a single word.

“divorced.”

The exchange marks the first public confirmation that Michin and Lee have ended their marriage.

The couple announced their engagement on February 11, 2021, and were married in February 2022 after both were released by WWE in late 2021. Since then, Michin has returned to WWE, where she continues to compete under her current ring name, while Lee has remained away from WWE programming.

As of this writing, neither Michin nor Lee has made any additional public comments regarding the divorce beyond Michin’s responses on TikTok.