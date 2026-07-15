WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/10/2026

According to WrestleNomics, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, which aired this past Friday, drew an average of 1.212 million viewers and a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 13.91% increase from the previous week’s audience of 1.064 million viewers, though it is a slight 4% decline from the previous week’s rating of 0.25 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic has improved from 0.22 two weeks ago. The total audience figure is also notable, as it is the highest since the May 22 episode, which had 1.256 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.284 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.222 million. In comparison, during the same time period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.431 and an average viewership of 1.487 million.

This episode was headlined by a segment featuring “The Ring General” GUNTHER, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.