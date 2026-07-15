AJ Styles Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Heels

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles discussed his Mount Rushmore of wrestling heels on an episode of his Phenomenally Retro podcast.

Styles said, “Mr. Perfect. When he’s the bad guy — man, was so good. Making everybody that ever worked look like they could be a world champion. I would also and people are going to be like what? I would throw the Miz in there. Because a look from him could piss you off. And then his wrestling and the things that he did, like — he was good too, man. When you stepped in the ring with him, he knew what to do. And he was never — look, I’ve been wrestling um the Miz when we first started getting in there, and he’s bragging. ‘Oh, this is great! This is just–‘ He’s talking to me, telling me how great this is. I was like, ‘Man, you made me feel like a million bucks in the ring!’ Like so, true heels, man. Mr. Perfect, definitely. Miz is up there for me. And I think — listen, I want to throw Bobby Heenan in there as well, as a top freaking guy who entertained me.”

On having a hard time picking a fourth:

“Now, who’s my fourth? That’s a little bit of a challenge. And I think that it’s always when you get to the last one, you go, ‘Oh, yeah. But I — eh, ooh, I wanna put this guy.’ You know, there’s some really good ones in there, man.”

On Rick Rude as a potential fourth pick:

“That’s good!… it’s like you don’t appreciate it [Rude’s selling] until you get older and go, ‘Oh wow, that’s really, really good.’ Yeah, I’m with you. Rick Rude was freaking — he’s definitely up there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)