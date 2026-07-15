R-Truth Responds To Criticism Of WWE: Unreal

WWE Tag Team Champion R-Truth discussed various topics with Gello, including the fans’ frustrations regarding WWE: Unreal.

R-Truth said, “I like how you got excited when you were like, ‘Now they going inside.’ It’s the same as a Hollywood movie… It’s just you not knowing the rabbit’s in the hat. We’re letting you know the rabbit’s in the hat. Just like when you see how a movie is made, and you see them, ‘Cut, shoot.’ You see all that, and you still go watch [shout], whether it’s Transformers or a Jackie Chan movie, or a Chris Tucker — you know. I think it’s just the fact that, ‘Oh! You told me. You shouldn’t have told me. But you’ve already known. You’ve already suspected. You’ve already [said] ‘It’s fake, it’s a work.’ So we’re gonna give you that.”

On why it doesn’t bother him:

“And to me, it’s like — I always go against the grain sometimes, you know what I’m saying? But it doesn’t bother me. The Unreal thing doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t bother me knowing the rabbit’s in the hat. Now, you have to go out there and still execute. You have to still go out there and grab those people, grab that audience. You still got to go out there and do the damn thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)