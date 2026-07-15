Seth Rollins To Appear In ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ Series

WWE star and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to appear in ESPN’s award-winning “My Wish” series, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary of granting sports wishes on SportsCenter, starting Sunday, July 19th.

The series collaborates with Make-A-Wish to fulfill sports-themed wishes for children with critical illnesses. It features appearances by WNBA, PGA Tour, WWE, MLB, and college football stars. This year, the series will include five wishes, featuring Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, PGA Tour winner Scottie Scheffler, WWE star Seth Rollins, San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr., and the Tennessee Volunteers football team. They will work with wish kids from around the country to help make their dreams come true.

ESPN produces segments for each wish, which will air on SportsCenter, debuting at 8 AM ET on July 19. A new feature will air at 7 AM on SportsCenter from Monday to Thursday, July 20th – 23rd, with a “Best of ‘My Wish’” recap airing on July 25th to conclude the series. The features, including the one with Rollins, will also be available on ESPN’s main YouTube channel.

The segment featuring Seth Rollins will air on Tuesday, July 21st at 7 AM ET.

Here are some official details:

“WWE superstar Seth Rollins met his match in ‘Ledger the Great,’ a Mississippi native diagnosed with leukemia at just three years old. Rollins surprised Ledger with a WWE-inspired wish day.”