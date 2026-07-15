AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/11/2026

WrestleNomics reports that this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 409,000 viewers and posted a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 31.94% increase from the previous week’s audience of 310,000 viewers, and the rating remained consistent with last week’s 0.05 in the same demographic. Compared to the Saturday show two weeks ago, the rating improved slightly from 0.04, while total viewership increased from 334,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.062 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and draws 403,000 viewers in 2026. By comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.107 and attracted 388,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by AEW National Champion Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family defending his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.