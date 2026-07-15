Jim Ross Calls Kenny Omega The Best Performer In Wrestling Today

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross discussed various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Among the subjects he covered was AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, whom he praised as the best performer in the wrestling business.

Ross said, “AEW has a hell of a talent roster. I’m just being honest with you — it’s looking better and better. Every time I look up they’ve either added somebody or they got rid of dead wood, one of the two. You’ve got to continue to balance, and they’ve done a nice job with that. So I congratulate Kenny Omega. I consider him a good friend — he’s one of the few guys that keeps in touch with me during my convalescence. He’ll do a great job. His TV matches on Dynamite or Collision will be epic. He pushes himself hard, he believes in his own abilities, and I don’t know anybody in the wrestling business, on any side of the fence, who’s a better performer than Kenny Omega, I really don’t. There are good ones, no doubt, but I don’t know if anybody in the business today performs at a higher level consistently than Kenny Omega. AEW is lucky to have him, no doubt about that.”

On Omega vs. Will Ospreay at All In:

“I hope it’s not a passing of the torch — it’s a little early for that for me. I’d like to see Kenny get a fair, long, productive run. I don’t know what Tony Khan’s plans are, to be honest with you. He’s been very supportive of me during my illness and I appreciate that, because it’s not always that way — your boss appreciating you when you’re not able to go out and do your work. And I speak from experience on that one. But if you’re ever going to beat Kenny with a Brit, meaning Will Ospreay, then what better place to do it than Wembley Stadium? I hope we have a good crowd. I know the advance is being a little lethargic, but I count that a lot of people just don’t have the money and are waiting to get closer to the event to see what disposable income they have. I’m a big believer that advertising this far out is not a bad thing — it gives you time to keep building to the match, and AEW is plenty smart. They know what they’re doing. It’ll be a hell of a match. Those guys will tear it down. It’ll be an outstanding performance, in my view.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)