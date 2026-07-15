Chris Jericho Reveals How He Wants To Be Remembered After Retirement

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho spoke with Fox News Digital about several topics, including his wishes for how he wants to be remembered upon retirement.

Jericho said, “I think it’s like a great rock and roll band, you know? I mean, the Rolling Stones just put out a new album, and it’s amazing, but the Stones have been 60 years and some of the eras you like, some of the eras you hate, some of the eras you wish they would have gone away, and some of the eras you wish they would have done more, and you’re still glad that they’re here. I think when I’m done, people will be sad that I’m not around anymore.”

On criticism of him the last few years:

“I think a lot of the people that you mentioned, social media wise, that don’t like me just because I’m still doing this will realize like, hey, we had something pretty cool there, we should have been watching a little bit more because all I ever do is give my best 1,000% for whatever situation I’m in to make it better, to make my opponent better, to make me better, to make the company better, to make the show better, and I’m very proud of all the work that I’ve done. That’s why I still do it, that’s why I still love wrestling and making documentaries involving wrestling, per se, because I think it’s such a wonderful sport that really does tie the world together, wonderful form of entertainment. I live my dream doing something that I always wanted to do and here I’m doing it almost longer than anybody else at a high level. I think that’s something to be proud of.”