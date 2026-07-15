Report: AEW Considering Major Push For Kevin Knight

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have indicated that Kevin Knight is being considered for a significant push. The report also mentioned that Knight may receive a shot at the AEW World Championship, and this possibility for him to compete for the title at AEW Redemption later this month is “not completely off the table.”

The report further noted that there have been discussions about planning feuds for Knight with other “world-level talent,” although the specific names of these talents have not been disclosed yet.

Knight is the current AEW TNT Champion, having won the title during a Casino Gauntlet Match at Dnasty on April 12th. The title was previously vacated by the injured Kyle Fletcher, who is now Knight’s stablemate in the Don Callis Family and the current AEW International Champion. Knight has been prominently featured on AEW television, calling for a World Championship match. He previously faced MJF for the title back in March.

Kenny Omega captured the AEW World Championship on last week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite and is set to have a championship celebration segment on tonight’s show. Omega has a longstanding rivalry with the Don Callis Family, dating back to when Callis turned on him in May 2023.