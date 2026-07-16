Thursday, July 16, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE Announces 14 New U.S. Event Dates For Fall 2026, Including Worlds Collide

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE logo
WWE logo

WWE has officially unveiled 14 new live event dates across the United States for the fall of 2026, featuring episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and a special Worlds Collide event showcasing talent from WWE and Lucha Libre AAA.

According to WWE’s announcement, tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. local time in each market.

Fans can find ticket information and additional details at WWE.com/Events.

WWE Fall 2026 Tour Schedule

Friday, September 18

  • Corpus Christi, Texas
  • Hilliard Center
  • SmackDown

Monday, September 21

  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Frost Bank Center
  • Raw

Friday, September 25

  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • SmackDown

Saturday, September 26

  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Allstate Arena
  • Worlds Collide (featuring WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Superstars)

Monday, September 28

  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Fiserv Forum
  • Raw

Friday, October 2

  • Denver, Colorado
  • Ball Arena
  • SmackDown

Monday, October 5

  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Enterprise Center
  • Raw

Friday, October 9

  • Lafayette, Louisiana
  • CAJUNDOME
  • SmackDown

Monday, October 12

  • Bossier City, Louisiana
  • Brookshire Grocery Arena
  • Raw

Friday, October 16

  • Sacramento, California
  • Golden 1 Center
  • SmackDown

Monday, October 19

  • San Diego, California
  • Pechanga Arena
  • Raw

Monday, October 26

  • Fresno, California
  • Save Mart Center
  • Raw

Friday, October 30

  • Charleston, West Virginia
  • Charleston Coliseum
  • SmackDown

Monday, November 2

  • Brooklyn, New York
  • Barclays Center
  • Raw

Among the newly announced dates, Worlds Collide on September 26 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena stands out as the only premium special announced in the lineup. The event is scheduled to feature competitors from both WWE and Lucha Libre AAA, continuing the collaboration between the two promotions.

The announcement further expands WWE’s touring schedule for the second half of 2026, with television events spanning Texas, the Midwest, the West Coast, and the East Coast leading into the final months of the year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved