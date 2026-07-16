WWE Announces 14 New U.S. Event Dates For Fall 2026, Including Worlds Collide

WWE has officially unveiled 14 new live event dates across the United States for the fall of 2026, featuring episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and a special Worlds Collide event showcasing talent from WWE and Lucha Libre AAA.
According to WWE’s announcement, tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. local time in each market.
Fans can find ticket information and additional details at WWE.com/Events.
WWE Fall 2026 Tour Schedule
Friday, September 18
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Hilliard Center
- SmackDown
Monday, September 21
- San Antonio, Texas
- Frost Bank Center
- Raw
Friday, September 25
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- SmackDown
Saturday, September 26
- Chicago, Illinois
- Allstate Arena
- Worlds Collide (featuring WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Superstars)
Monday, September 28
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Fiserv Forum
- Raw
Friday, October 2
- Denver, Colorado
- Ball Arena
- SmackDown
Monday, October 5
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Enterprise Center
- Raw
Friday, October 9
- Lafayette, Louisiana
- CAJUNDOME
- SmackDown
Monday, October 12
- Bossier City, Louisiana
- Brookshire Grocery Arena
- Raw
Friday, October 16
- Sacramento, California
- Golden 1 Center
- SmackDown
Monday, October 19
- San Diego, California
- Pechanga Arena
- Raw
Monday, October 26
- Fresno, California
- Save Mart Center
- Raw
Friday, October 30
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Charleston Coliseum
- SmackDown
Monday, November 2
- Brooklyn, New York
- Barclays Center
- Raw
Among the newly announced dates, Worlds Collide on September 26 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena stands out as the only premium special announced in the lineup. The event is scheduled to feature competitors from both WWE and Lucha Libre AAA, continuing the collaboration between the two promotions.
The announcement further expands WWE’s touring schedule for the second half of 2026, with television events spanning Texas, the Midwest, the West Coast, and the East Coast leading into the final months of the year.