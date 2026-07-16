WWE Announces 14 New U.S. Event Dates For Fall 2026, Including Worlds Collide

WWE has officially unveiled 14 new live event dates across the United States for the fall of 2026, featuring episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and a special Worlds Collide event showcasing talent from WWE and Lucha Libre AAA.

According to WWE’s announcement, tickets for all events will go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. local time in each market.

Fans can find ticket information and additional details at WWE.com/Events.

WWE Fall 2026 Tour Schedule

Friday, September 18

Corpus Christi, Texas

Hilliard Center

SmackDown

Monday, September 21

San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center

Raw

Friday, September 25

Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

SmackDown

Saturday, September 26

Chicago, Illinois

Allstate Arena

Worlds Collide (featuring WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Superstars)

Monday, September 28

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

Raw

Friday, October 2

Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena

SmackDown

Monday, October 5

St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center

Raw

Friday, October 9

Lafayette, Louisiana

CAJUNDOME

SmackDown

Monday, October 12

Bossier City, Louisiana

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Raw

Friday, October 16

Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center

SmackDown

Monday, October 19

San Diego, California

Pechanga Arena

Raw

Monday, October 26

Fresno, California

Save Mart Center

Raw

Friday, October 30

Charleston, West Virginia

Charleston Coliseum

SmackDown

Monday, November 2

Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center

Raw

Among the newly announced dates, Worlds Collide on September 26 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena stands out as the only premium special announced in the lineup. The event is scheduled to feature competitors from both WWE and Lucha Libre AAA, continuing the collaboration between the two promotions.

The announcement further expands WWE’s touring schedule for the second half of 2026, with television events spanning Texas, the Midwest, the West Coast, and the East Coast leading into the final months of the year.