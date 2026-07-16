Motor City Machine Guns Tease Next Move After WWE Exit

The Motor City Machine Guns are having a little fun with their WWE exits while subtly teasing what could be next for one of wrestling’s most celebrated tag teams.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, who were among WWE’s roster cuts announced in April, recently uploaded a humorous video to their YouTube channel that playfully hints at their future without revealing where they may be headed.

As first noted by F4W/WON, the skit sees Shelley guiding Sabin through the “five stages of grief.” While the video never explicitly states what Sabin is grieving, it quickly becomes clear that the joke revolves around the duo’s departure from WWE.

The segment culminates with Shelley and Sabin opening what they present as contract offers from various wrestling promotions. The pair sort through envelopes seemingly representing companies including FMW, CyberFight, WAR, and IWA Mid-South, among others.

Near the end of the video, Sabin discovers one final envelope at the bottom of the stack that immediately grabs his attention. Shelley then declares that Sabin has finally reached the “acceptance” stage of grief.

However, the video intentionally never reveals which promotion sent the mystery offer.

The Motor City Machine Guns’ move to WWE was first reported in September 2024, and the legendary tandem wasted little time making an impact by capturing the WWE Tag Team Championship on the October 25 edition of SmackDown, less than a month after arriving.

Speculation surrounding their next destination has continued since their release. In late April, Fightful Select reported that the expectation within the wrestling industry was that Shelley and Sabin would eventually sign with AEW.

While the pair stopped short of confirming their next move, their latest video has only added to the anticipation surrounding where the former WWE Tag Team Champions will resurface next.