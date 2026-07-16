Backstage Update On Randy Orton’s Status Ahead Of Fanatics Fest

Randy Orton may no longer be advertised for Fanatics Fest, but a new report indicates the veteran WWE Superstar is still expected to be in New York this weekend.

Orton has reportedly been sidelined with a back injury since WrestleMania 42. He had originally been scheduled to appear at Fanatics Fest in New York City, but the convention’s official website recently moved him to the list of talent who “will no longer be attending Fanatics Fest.”

Despite that change, WrestleVotes Radio reports that sources within WWE expect Orton to be in New York during the weekend. The report also states that individuals associated with Fanatics are anticipating his presence, even though his autograph and photo opportunity listings have been removed from the event schedule.

WrestleVotes was careful to stress that this should not be interpreted as confirmation of an imminent WWE return.

According to the report, there is currently no indication that Orton is scheduled to appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and any connection between his expected presence in New York and a surprise appearance at WWE programming remains purely speculative.

Earlier this year, reports noted that an internal WWE document circulated in June referenced both Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in relation to SummerSlam 2026, fueling speculation that Orton could be nearing an in-ring comeback.

For now, however, WWE has not officially announced Orton’s return, and his status for this weekend’s events remains unconfirmed.