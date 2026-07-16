WWE Edits Brock Lesnar’s Shirt On Netflix Replay Of RAW

WWE has once again made post-production changes to one of its weekly broadcasts, this time altering Brock Lesnar’s attire on the Netflix replay of Monday Night Raw.

During the live broadcast, Lesnar appeared wearing a shirt that read “Talk Sh*t Get Hit,” with the letter “i” in the censored word already replaced by a star as part of the shirt’s design. However, as first noted by F4W/WON, the Netflix replay goes a step further by placing a black bar over the entire word, further censoring the slogan.

The edit is the latest example of WWE making changes to content after its live airing before episodes are made available on Netflix.

Fans previously spotted similar alterations following Night of Champions, where Bron Breakker’s head was digitally blurred on the replay after he began bleeding during his Steel Cage Match against Seth Rollins. Viewers also noticed that live “Holy s*it” chants from the crowd had been replaced with “This is awesome” chants in the edited version of the event.

Blood has also been subject to similar editing on Raw. During last week’s episode, Gunther busted Cody Rhodes open during a backstage attack. While the blood was clearly visible during the live broadcast, it was blurred in the version later uploaded to Netflix.

The latest edit involving Lesnar’s shirt continues WWE’s recent trend of making post-production adjustments to its programming before episodes are added to the streaming platform.