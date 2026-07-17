Backstage News On WWE’s Original Plans For Bron Breakker

WWE WrestleMania 41 featured WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman turning on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to ally with Seth Rollins. This alliance led to the formation of The Vision, with Rollins handpicking Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker as new members.

Later in the year, Rollins injured his shoulder during his match against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, prompting WWE to change its original plan for Rollins to face Reigns at WrestleMania 42. Following Rollins’ injury, Breakker attacked him, which resulted in Rollins being written off TV and kicked out of The Vision.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when Heyman aligned with Rollins, the long-term plan was for Rollins to mentor Breakker. Eventually, Heyman and Breakker would double-cross Rollins, positioning Breakker as WWE’s new top star. Rollins’ injury reportedly accelerated these plans by several months, with the double-cross initially scheduled for late April, after WrestleMania 42.

The report also noted that Oba Femi has gained significant momentum, leading Meltzer to speculate that recent booking decisions suggest Femi is being positioned as the top star, while Breakker is losing steam.

Currently, Breakker holds the World Tag Team Titles alongside his Vision stablemate Austin Theory. They won the titles from The Street Profits on an episode of RAW earlier this month.