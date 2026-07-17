Backstage Update On Ludwig Kaiser Battery Case Following Court Hearing

A recent hearing took place regarding the battery charges against WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

According to PWInsider.com, during the pre-trial hearing, Kaiser’s lawyer filed a motion to continue the proceedings until August 27th. A continuance is a request to delay the matter. Additionally, the lawyer waived Kaiser’s right to a speedy trial, meaning the trial need not occur within a specific timeframe.

The report also noted that the judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss the charges. The next hearing is scheduled for August 27th, and the court anticipates that the trial will begin in September.

Kaiser was arrested in May following an alleged altercation in the elevator of his apartment building in Orlando. This incident reportedly involved Kaiser punching a fellow resident after the resident complained about Kaiser’s “uncontrollably intimate” behavior with his girlfriend in the elevator. Kaiser claims that the other individual said something along the lines of, “You need to show some f***ing respect before I call ICE on that b***h,” and that there was a scuffle, but no punches were exchanged.

On Wednesday, Kaiser filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him, arguing that his actions constituted lawful self-defense and qualified for statutory immunity under state law.