Adam Pearce Returns As Acting WWE SmackDown General Manager

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been appointed as the Acting General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown following Nick Aldis’s administrative leave due to his incident with GUNTHER.

In a new preview video for SmackDown, Pearce announced that he will once again serve as the Acting GM of SmackDown tonight. He explained that, after last week’s events involving Aldis and GUNTHER, he will return to the captain’s chair.

Pearce stated, “After everything that took place last week on the broadcast, I will once again be in the captain’s chair, your Acting SmackDown General Manager, with a ton to address, and I will do just that.”

Last week’s WWE SmackDown ended with GUNTHER attacking Aldis and putting him in a Sleeper Hold. Cody Rhodes eventually came out to save Aldis as the show concluded.

Tonight’s SmackDown will take place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will air live on the USA Network starting at 8 PM ET.