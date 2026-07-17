CM Punk And Cody Rhodes Tag Match To Headline Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE RAW announcer Michael Cole appeared on the Sal Licata Show to discuss various topics, including which match will headline this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cole said, “The main event on Saturday will be a tag team match with CM Punk, the WWE Champion, teaming with Cody Rhodes, the guy he met at SummerSlam for the title, against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn.”

The company announced a tag team match during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Punk is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam early next month.

Additionally, Zayn is the opponent Punk defeated to win the championship, while GUNTHER believes he was unfairly denied his chance to become champion when Zayn was added to his match against then-champion Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.