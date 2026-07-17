Friday, July 17, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE Summer Tour Live Event Results From Allentown, Pennsylvania 7/16/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Summer Tour 2026
WWE Summer Tour 2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Summer Tour live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Finn Bálor def. Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a Singles Match.

– Penta (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella were interrupted by The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and that would lead to a Singles Match.

– 2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– R-Truth and Damian Priest (c) def. AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) to retain their WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Carmelo Hayes def. “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Singles Match.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved