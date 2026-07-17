WWE Summer Tour Live Event Results From Allentown, Pennsylvania 7/16/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Summer Tour live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Finn Bálor def. Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a Singles Match.

– Penta (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella were interrupted by The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and that would lead to a Singles Match.

– 2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– R-Truth and Damian Priest (c) def. AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) to retain their WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Carmelo Hayes def. “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Singles Match.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.