Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 7/18/2026

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings on Thursday night from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts for this week’s episode of Collision.

Here are the complete spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley makes his way into the building and joins commentary.

– The Death Riders’ “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay def. Adam Brooks.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena def. Ava Everett. The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) walked past Athena when coming in for their match.

– The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) def. Tiara James and Kayla Lopez.

– “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry def. Nick Wayne.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) def. AR Fox to retain his AEW TNT Championship.

– Don Callis Family (Jake Doyle, “The Machine” Brian Cage and Hechicero) def. Gino Medina, Tome Fillip and Nick Nolan. The Don Callis Family attacked after the match with “Speedball” Mike Bailey, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Komander, The Rascalz and The Conglomeration making the save.

– “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa def. The Rascalz’s Myron Reed. Ciampa confronted Paul Wight afterward and told him to give Chris Jericho a message, saying he wants a No Holds Barred Match at AEW Redemption.

– Andrade El Ídolo cuts a promo backstage with Renee Paquette and was attacked by Don Callis Family’s AEW National Champion Mark Davis.

– Renee Paquette interviewed “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

– Bandido (c) def. Adam Priest to retain his ROH World Championship.

– Hikaru Shida (c) def. Queen Aminata to retain her AEW TBS Championship. Shida attacked Aminata with a kendo stick after and was saved by Maya World.