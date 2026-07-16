Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (7/22/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

During the show, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against Darby Allin. Additionally, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, along with The Death Riders—comprised of “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley—will compete against Don Callis Family members “The Machine” Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle in a trios match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.