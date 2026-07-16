Don Callis Says There’s A Price That Could Bring Him Back To The Ring

AEW star Don Callis spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about various topics, including whether he would ever return to the ring.

Callis said, “That crowbar [Mick Foley], I wouldn’t let him touch me. I have no faith that Mick would do anything other than beat the hell out of me, and I’m really not up for that. Listen, Sean, the amount of times that I’ve been asked about that, and there’s still that part of me- I don’t think of myself as a guy in his 50s. I think of myself like, ‘Oh, I could still take a hip toss,’ maybe I could. Is it advisable? Does anyone actually want to see that? I know people want to see me get the hell kicked out of me, but they may not want to see me blow up walking to the ring. But you know what? I don’t want to say there’s no amount of money because there’s always an amount of money.”

You can check out Callis’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)