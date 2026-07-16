Thursday, July 16, 2026
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Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/18/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against Queen Aminata.

Additionally, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will face Nick Wayne in a singles match, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will compete in singles action against an opponent whose name has not yet been revealed.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

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