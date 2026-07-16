Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/18/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against Queen Aminata.

Additionally, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will face Nick Wayne in a singles match, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will compete in singles action against an opponent whose name has not yet been revealed.

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