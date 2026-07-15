Chris Jericho Believes Kyle Fletcher Is AEW’s Next Breakout Star

n, Jericho explained that Fletcher’s potential is immediately apparent to anyone who shares the ring with him.

“You work with him and you see him and you go, ‘There’s something about this guy that’s gonna take him to the next level,’” Jericho said. “And it’s pretty obvious, but still. There’s other guys that you would think are obvious that don’t have it.”

Fletcher, a member of the Don Callis Family, is currently enjoying a strong run as AEW International Champion after defeating Konosuke Takeshita for the title at Beach Break on July 8.

The championship victory capped off an impressive comeback for Fletcher, who had been sidelined with an injury earlier this year. He was forced to vacate the TNT Championship in April due to the setback but returned to action ahead of schedule before capturing the International Title.

Jericho also recently returned to AEW programming after being away from television for nearly a year. He made his comeback on the April 1 edition of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Winnipeg, debuting the shortened ring name “Jericho.” Around the same time, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the former world champion had signed a new multi-year contract with the company.

At Beach Break, Jericho competed in the show’s opening match against Tommaso Ciampa, while Fletcher’s International Championship victory served as one of the event’s headline moments.

With Fletcher continuing to build momentum in AEW, Jericho’s endorsement adds to the growing belief that the Australian standout has all the tools to become one of the company’s biggest stars in the years ahead.