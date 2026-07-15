Sammy Guevara Comments On His AEW TV Absence

Sammy Guevara says he’d welcome more opportunities to compete on AEW Dynamite, but emphasized that his television schedule is ultimately not up to him.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, the AEW original was asked about fans who have been hoping to see him featured more regularly on AEW’s flagship weekly show. Guevara, who has spent much of the past year wrestling in Ring of Honor and CMLL, made it clear that those decisions are made elsewhere.

“Honestly, man, that’s obviously not my call,” Guevara said.

Reflecting on his most recent AEW television appearance, Guevara revealed that he had very little advance notice before challenging Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship on the May 16 edition of Collision.

“Whenever they do decide to call, I think the last time I was on AEW was when I wrestled Darby [Allin] for the World title. I was given a couple hours notice, and I just tried to do the best that I could, you know?” Guevara said.

Despite the lack of preparation time, Guevara said his approach never changes whenever he gets the opportunity to compete on AEW programming.

“Anytime I go out there, I try to give you a show like you’ve never seen before. Because that’s what I do. I’m Sammy Guevara, ‘The Spanish God.’ I think I’m the best, so, yeah,” Guevara said.

Since AEW launched in 2019, Guevara has been one of the promotion’s original roster members. However, in recent months he has primarily competed in Ring of Honor—where he previously held the ROH World Tag Team Championship—as well as Mexico’s CMLL, making only occasional appearances on AEW television.