Hikaru Shida Reveals Her Dream Of Bringing AEW To Japan

AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida appeared on AEW Close Up to discuss various topics, including her two main dreams or the two things she wants to check off her bucket list.

Shida said, “There’s so many things I want to do. I want to wrestle all over the world, especially CMLL. I wrestled for CMLL a long, long time ago. I loved it so much so I really want to go back there. This is my big dream but not for Forbidden Door. An AEW show in Japan. That’s my big, big dream.”

Shida is a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion and is currently in her first reign as the AEW TBS Champion. She won the vacant title by prevailing in the Survival of the Fittest Match during the July 1st episode of Dynamite. Shida successfully defended her title for the first time against Harley Cameron on Saturday during Collision.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)