Report: Belief Within Wrestling Is That Keith Lee May Be Retired

Questions continue to surround the future of AEW star Keith Lee, with Bryan Alvarez stating that many within the wrestling industry now believe the former champion may have quietly retired from in-ring competition.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez addressed speculation surrounding Lee while discussing the recent news that Lee and WWE’s Michin (Mia Yim) have divorced. He stressed that he could not confirm the information as fact but shared what he has been hearing from sources within the business.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Keith Lee over the last couple of days. I’m not saying this 100%, okay? I’m not saying this 100% because I don’t know.

But from talking to people, the belief within the business is that Keith Lee is done. And we’re not talking like, you know, when he’s done with AEW, if that ever happens, he’ll go elsewhere. It is believed that he is likely just retired.

So, we won’t get the return to AEW if that’s the case. Obviously, we won’t get that Swerve match.

I don’t really know anything other than that, except that’s kind of what everybody believes right now. So, that’s the update on Keith Lee.”

Lee has not wrestled for AEW in quite some time, and his absence from television has fueled ongoing speculation regarding his status. However, neither Lee nor AEW has publicly announced his retirement, and no official statement has been issued regarding his future.

As of this writing, Alvarez’s comments reflect industry speculation rather than confirmed fact. Until Lee addresses the reports himself or AEW provides an official update, his in-ring status remains unconfirmed.