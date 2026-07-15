Claudio Castagnoli Addresses AEW Speculation Surrounding Sheamus

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli is keeping quiet when it comes to the future of his longtime friend and former tag team partner, Sheamus.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Castagnoli was asked whether he would like to see Sheamus join him in AEW. While he acknowledged their enduring friendship, he made it clear that any announcement regarding Sheamus’ next move should come directly from the former WWE Champion.

“I feel that’s not for me to talk about. I feel that is for him to talk about when he’s ready for it,” Castagnoli said.

Although he avoided discussing Sheamus’ plans, Castagnoli admitted he would enjoy seeing his friend more often, offering what many fans viewed as a subtle tease.

“I’ve stayed friends with him throughout. Of course, I would like to see my friends on a more regular basis,” Castagnoli said. “I feel I’m gonna get that question a lot, but I do feel that is his to answer when he’s ready for it.”

The two enjoyed tremendous success together in WWE as The Bar, capturing the Raw Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once before the team disbanded in 2019. Castagnoli departed WWE in 2022 and made his AEW debut later that year, where he is now a member of the Death Riders.

Speculation surrounding a potential reunion has intensified following a recent Fightful Select report stating that Sheamus is expected to leave WWE after declining a restructured contract offer while recovering from shoulder surgery. Because his reported departure is due to his contract expiring rather than a release, he is not expected to be subject to WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause.

The report also indicated that Castagnoli is believed to be among those advocating for AEW to pursue Sheamus. However, sources cautioned that AEW would not be the only possible destination, as Castagnoli’s involvement with CMLL could also create opportunities for the pair to reunite outside of AEW. Castagnoli signed with CMLL earlier this year while remaining under contract with AEW.

For now, however, Sheamus has made no public announcement regarding his future, and as Castagnoli emphasized, any decision about what’s next is one for Sheamus to reveal when he’s ready.