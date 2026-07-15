Mike Santana Marks Free Agency With Cryptic New Video

Mike Santana has officially entered free agency, and the former TNA World Champion marked the occasion by releasing a cryptic video that has fueled further speculation about his next destination.

As first reported by F4W/WON, Santana shared a cinematic montage on social media highlighting key moments from his wrestling career. The video features career milestones, fan meet-and-greets, and footage set against iconic New York City streets and landmarks before ending with Santana walking into an empty arena.

Throughout the video, Santana repeats the phrase that has become synonymous with his career.

“Undesirable to undeniable. Undesirable to undeniable. The marathon continues like Nipsey [Hussle] said. The marathon continues.”

Santana’s final match with TNA took place at Slammiversary on June 28, where he lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth in the main event. He did not appear at the television tapings that followed, and reports indicated his contract was set to expire in mid-July.

Earlier this month, Santana further fueled speculation by posting an image displaying the date 7/15, signaling the day he would officially become a free agent.

Although nothing has been confirmed by either side, WWE has long been viewed as the leading candidate to sign Santana. He already has established ties to the company after making several appearances in NXT through WWE and TNA’s working relationship, including a high-profile rivalry with Trick Williams over the TNA World Championship—a title Santana captured from Williams at Bound for Glory 2025.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has been hoping to bring Santana to the main roster before the end of 2026.

The heavy emphasis on New York City throughout Santana’s latest video has also caught fans’ attention. As a New York native, the imagery is notable, especially with WWE set to present Saturday Night’s Main Event from Madison Square Garden on July 18, leading to further speculation about a potential appearance.

Santana leaves TNA as a two-time TNA World Champion and a four-time TNA Tag Team Champion alongside Ortiz. Prior to his TNA return, he spent approximately five years in AEW after joining the promotion shortly after its launch in 2019.

For now, Santana has yet to reveal his next move, but with his free agency now official, the countdown to his next chapter has officially begun.