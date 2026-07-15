Bryan Danielson Coaches Brie Bella Ahead Of WWE Return

Brie Bella has given fans an inside look at her preparation for this weekend’s return to the ring, releasing behind-the-scenes footage documenting her training ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

The video follows Brie as she prepares for her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match alongside Paige against champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Fans are given a glimpse into her training regimen, nutrition, and in-ring preparation leading up to the high-profile championship bout.

One of the video’s highlights features Brie’s husband, Bryan Danielson, overseeing an extensive training session. During the workout, the former world champion discusses his coaching philosophy, how he develops new wrestling sequences, and why he continues to study professional wrestling on a daily basis.

The footage also showcases Brie working through various drills and ring exercises as she gets ready for one of her biggest matches since returning to WWE competition.

In addition to sharing her preparation, Brie encouraged fans in the New York City area to attend Saturday Night’s Main Event live at Madison Square Garden and support the event in person.

The behind-the-scenes video offers fans a rare look at the work that goes into preparing for a WWE championship match, while also highlighting Danielson’s continued passion for wrestling despite no longer competing regularly in the ring.