Tommaso Ciampa Says WWE Exit Leak Was ‘The Best Thing’ For His Career

AEW star Tommaso Ciampa says an unexpected rumor about his WWE future ultimately worked in his favor, even though he still has no idea where it originated.

Speaking with James Stewart of Stick to Sports, Ciampa recalled reports that surfaced while he still had several months remaining on his WWE contract, claiming he would be leaving the company once his deal expired.

“The best thing to happen to me is that there was a leaked internet report when I had about two or three months left on my deal that said, ‘Ciampa is leaving WWE. We don’t know why, but when his deal is up, he’s leaving.’ I have no idea where that came from, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Ciampa said.

According to Ciampa, the report generated significant interest from outside promotions before he had officially entered free agency, giving him a clearer picture of his options.

“It raised this interest, and I started to get a lot of inquiries. ‘Oh, look at these options I have,’” Ciampa said.

Interestingly, Ciampa revealed that AEW was not among the companies that initially reached out, noting that Tony Khan deliberately avoids any appearance of contract tampering.

“AEW wasn’t even part of that because, in Tony’s defense, he is very adamant that there is no tampering,” Ciampa said.

Ciampa eventually signed with AEW and made an immediate impact, debuting on the January 31, 2026 edition of Collision by defeating Mark Briscoe to capture the TNT Championship in his very first match with the promotion.

Although his title reign lasted just 11 days before he dropped the championship to Kyle Fletcher, Ciampa has remained a featured performer on AEW television. Most recently, he turned on Briscoe, continuing to establish himself as one of the company’s prominent stars.

Looking back, Ciampa credits an unexpected rumor—despite never discovering its source—with helping open doors that ultimately led to the next phase of his wrestling career.