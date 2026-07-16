Why AEW Moved Kenny Omega vs. MJF To Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, the original plan was for Kenny Omega to face MJF for the AEW World Title in the main event of the company’s new pay-per-view (PPV) event, Redemption, rather than on Dynamite.

There has been considerable speculation about why this match was moved to Dynamite instead of taking place at Redemption. The latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A provides some context on the matter. Sources within the company have indicated that MJF advocated shifting the match to Dynamite.

It was previously reported that Omega was expected to defeat MJF for the title, a plan that has been in place for “at least” five months. Additionally, the sequence of MJF losing the title to Darby Allin, regaining it, and then losing it to Omega has been part of the storyline for the same duration.

AEW has consistently prioritized delivering major matches on television, as a significant portion of its revenue comes from its TV deal. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that he believes—this is speculation—that AEW aimed to sell more tickets for All In: London by having the title change set up a match between Omega and Will Ospreay.