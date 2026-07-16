Updated Lineup For AEW Redemption 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next weekend.

In a highly anticipated matchup, AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW TNT Champion from Don Callis Family.

Additionally, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion also from Don Callis Family, will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido. Meanwhile, AEW National Champion Mark Davis will put his title on the line against Andrade El Ídolo.

Furthermore, “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho will face “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match. Fans can also look forward to a celebration of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during the Redemption Buy-In Pre-Show.

Previously announced for the event, Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will defend her title against Willow Nightingale.

AEW Redemption 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on PPV.