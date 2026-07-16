Harley Cameron Written Off AEW TV Indefinitely

As PWMania.com previously reported, reigning AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defeated Harley Cameron in an AEW TBS Championship match during Saturday’s Collision event. Following the match, Shida launched an attack on Cameron until Queen Aminata intervened, causing Shida to retreat.

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the commentary team discussed Shida’s assault on Cameron and mentioned that Cameron will be sidelined for an indefinite period.

Cameron is a former AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion, having held the title alongside Willow Nightingale as part of the Babes of Wrath. They were the inaugural champions until they lost the titles to Divine Dominion at AEW Revolution in March.